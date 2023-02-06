ADVERTISEMENT

Decks cleared for construction of faecal sludge treatment plant in Cherthala

February 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹7.35 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative; foundation stone to be laid soon

The Hindu Bureau

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a faecal sludge treatment plant at Anatharaveli in Cherthala.

The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹7.35 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. Cherthala municipal officials said the foundation stone of the FSTP would be laid soon. “All the preliminary works ahead of laying the foundation stone of the plant have been completed on the land in Thaneermukkom grama panchayat, which is in the possession of Cherthala municipality. The construction of the FSTP will begin before the end of February. The plant will be ready in 10  months,” said an official.

The Cherthala municipality is the first urban body in Alappuzha to start the construction of an FSTP. The 250 KLD capacity plant will treat toilet waste from Cherthala municipality and Thanneermukkom grama panchayat.

Though the project was awarded to a Mumbai-based company several months ago, the construction got delayed due to local protests. The protesters moved the High Court but did not get any reprieve. They had been asked to approach the government with their apprehensions. Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh intervened in the matter and held talks with those opposing the FSTP. On government invitation, the residents, earlier this month, visited FSTPs at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram and Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram to better understand its functioning.

Following the visit, Mr. Rajesh visited Anatharaveli on February 3. He said that all the apprehensions raised by the people would be allayed.

Officials said that treated sludge would be turned into fertiliser. “Besides converting sludge into fertiliser, we will set up a garden on two acres on the land and treated water will be used to irrigate the plants there,” the official added.

