Decks cleared for buildings in 16 schools
Schools in four Assembly constituencies
Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has intervened to remove hurdles in the construction of buildings of 16 schools in the State. The schools are located in four Assembly constituencies – Nenmara, Kayamkulam, Vadakara, and Chadayamangalam.
The Minister stepped in to remove obstacles in the construction of one school each in Nenmara and Kayamkulam, five in Vadakara, and nine in Chadayamangalam.
MLAs representing the constituencies K. Babu, K.K. Rema, and U. Pratibha, and Minister J. Chinchurani took part in the meeting, attended by officials from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, and Vidyakiranam Mission.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.