Decks cleared for buildings in 16 schools

Schools in four Assembly constituencies

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has intervened to remove hurdles in the construction of buildings of 16 schools in the State. The schools are located in four Assembly constituencies – Nenmara, Kayamkulam, Vadakara, and Chadayamangalam.

The Minister stepped in to remove obstacles in the construction of one school each in Nenmara and Kayamkulam, five in Vadakara, and nine in Chadayamangalam.

MLAs representing the constituencies K. Babu, K.K. Rema, and U. Pratibha, and Minister J. Chinchurani took part in the meeting, attended by officials from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, and Vidyakiranam Mission.