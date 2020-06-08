Coronavirus lockdown | Decision to reopen temples triggers political row in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sangh Parivar organisations oppose the move

The Kerala government’s decision to reopen temples from Tuesday has triggered a row with Sangh Parivar organisations opposing the move and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and other Devaswoms going ahead with the preparations to permit the entry of devotees as per the COVID-19 protocol.

The Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti and the Viswa Hindu Parishad, having about 600 temples under their ambit, mostly in northern Kerala, cited the spurt in COVID-19 cases and the failure of the government to take Hindu organisations into confidence as reasons for their objection.

TDB president N. Vasu said entry to the 1,248 temples under the board would be as per the COVID-19 protocol. The Padmanabhaswamy temple in the State capital would be reopened only after June 30.

Hindu Aikya Vedi State president R.V. Babu said if the reopening would lead to a virus spread, even routine rituals and pujas would be affected forcing a total closure of the temples.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not invite Hindu organisations for consultations,” Mr. Babu said.