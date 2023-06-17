Decision to hold Plus One improvement in March for students’ benefit: Minister

June 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The decision to conduct the Plus One improvement examinations in March has been taken with the objective of ensuring more academic days for Plus One students, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Responding to concerns expressed by higher secondary teachers’ organisations on the decision to hold the Plus One improvement examinations along with the Plus Two examinations in March, the Minister said on Friday that the decision had been taken with good intentions. If the improvement exam were to be held as usual in September, it would lead to the loss of many working days for the Plus Two students.

The Minister said no concerns had been raised regarding the schedule change, even during the meeting with teachers’ organisations. In fact, it was higher secondary teachers who had suggested that the postponement would be of huge help to students.

Director of General Education Shanavas S. said if needed, the improvement examinations could be scheduled in a manner that did not cause any difficulties to students, with adequate gaps between three papers in which a student could appear.

There was apprehension that in many schools, classes were held for almost a month to prepare students for the improvement examinations. This affected Plus Two classes and results. The improvement option was given to Plus One students so that they could better their results, but it should not be at the cost of Plus Two marks. Moreover, the Plus Two classes only reaffirmed and built on what the students had learnt in Plus One. At the end of Plus Two, they would be able to perform better in the Plus One improvement examinations.

Mr. Shanavas pointed out that there were less than 100 working days for Plus One in a year. An additional 15 days would be achieved if the improvement examinations were to be held in March. This would only benefit the students.

The Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, in a statement on Friday, had demanded that the General Education department reconsidered the decision to hold the Plus One improvement examinations in March. The decision taken without informing students in advance increased the pressure on them. Instead of conducting the improvement examinations in March, these should be held as usual this year in September.