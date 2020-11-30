Decision on Sivasankar’s custody extension today

KOCHI

30 November 2020

Customs allowed custody of Swapna, Sarith till Dec. 3

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Ernakulam will pronounce a decision on the Customs Department’s demand for extension of custody of M. Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, on Tuesday. Mr. Sivasankar has been remanded in judicial custody for a day.

The court allowed Customs custody of Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith, accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, till December 3. Swapna and Sarith wanted to talk to the court confidentially, but were told to furnish in writing what they desired to communicate, through their counsels. Earlier in the day, the Customs submitted in a sealed cover the statements of Swapna and Sarith recorded by it.

The Customs told the court that Swapna had said during interrogation that Mr. Sivasankar was involved in the currency smuggling case and the evidence needed corroboration. The investigating team wanted to confront him with the evidence and statements elicited from other accused in the case, the submission said.

Two cellphones

It also said Mr. Sivasankar had claimed that he had only one mobile phone. However, during interrogation it was found that he had two more mobile phone numbers, one of which was later identified. The phone was retrieved on November 29 (Sunday) and its content was being analysed.

The department submitted that it was absolutely essential to have him in custody to gather further evidence and to find other accomplices in the case.