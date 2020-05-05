Decision on opening liquor outlets soon: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government would allow the sale of legal liquor at a later stage.

“Do not have any doubt. Kerala is not moving down the path of total prohibition. However, it is not the time to permit sales now,” he said.

An official said the government did not want a repeat of the tight lines and rush witnessed when liquor shops opened for business in urban centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Mr. Vijayan has asked Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan to finalise a protocol for ensuring social distancing at government-run liquor outlets when and if they open for business before May 17.

An official said the government was unlikely to allow home delivery of legal liquor or permit takeaways from closed bars or beer and wine parlours.

The State was also concerned that illicit distillation would be more widespread and might mushroom at the household level among lower-income groups.

The government has also factored in the entry of illicit spirit and use of narcotic drugs, including synthetic opiates and LSD stamps, as a substitute for legal alcohol.

Kerala has the highest per capita consumption of liquor in the country. Alcohol policy is also a politically touchy subject with the Catholic Church and Muslim social organisations championing total prohibition.

The government may slap a minimal COVID-19 cess on legal alcohol.

The Cabinet might weigh the proposals put up by the Excise Department on Wednesday.