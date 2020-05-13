Decision on new Budget by month end: Isaac

The State government will take a decision on presenting a new Budget by the end of this month after gauging the gravity of the crisis thrown by COVID-19, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac told reporters here on Wednesday that the State would take a cue from the Centre on preparing a new Budget. The Union Budget had not factored the impact of the economic slowdown in its Budget for 2020-2021 and hence may have to go for a new one. The State’s decision also hinged on it, he said.

An expert committee appointed by the government is studying the impact of COVID-19 on the State’s finances. It would recommend the austerity measures and resource mobilisation proposals, among others. The Planning Board would fix the Plan priorities on the basis of the report and then the government would take a call on presenting a new Budget, he said.

The heavy influx of Keralites other States in violation of the COVID-19 protocol and without availing themselves of the mandatory passes is posing a potential threat of community spread. Inter-State and international migration are subjects on the Union list. Still, the State government would give due support and protection for repatriates. Local bodies could use the Plan fund at their disposal for taking care of them, he said.

Though the Cabinet had decided to hike the tax for liquor, the government had no plan to impose any more taxes, he said.