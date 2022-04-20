Decision on KSEBOA protest within a week, says Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

Minister holds talks with association representatives

The feud between the management and the pro-Left officers' association of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be settled amicably within a week, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Wednesday.

After holding talks with organisations representing officers of the State power utility, Mr. Krishnankutty said the matter will be resolved quickly and by avoiding vindictive measures.

The KSEB management has been tasked with examining procedures and precedents and finalising a decision on the disciplinary action initiated against the leaders of the KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA), which had organised an indefinite stir outside the Vydyuthi Bhavan, the KSEB headquarters at Pattom in the capital, he said.

KSEB being a company, the decision has to be taken by it. The State government has limitations in intervening in its internal matters, the Minister said, adding that the talks were successful.

The KSEBOA also termed the talks ''healthy and encouraging,'' but said it would go ahead as planned with the second phase of its stir against the management. The KSEBOA will modify its agitation plan based on the decision taken by the management.

The KSEBOA had put forth a number of demands at Wednesday's meeting – the management should cancel the transfers slapped on the three KSEBOA leaders who were suspended and later reinstated in service. The promotion due to KSEBOA general secretary B. Harikumar should not be withheld. The management should withdraw all ''vindictive measures'' taken or planned against officers who participated in the stir.

The also association wanted KSEB CMD B. Ashok to withdraw the ''misogynist'' remarks made by him and express regret. The KSEB management should also desist from taking decisions unilaterally, the association said.

The KSEBOA had kicked off its indefinite stir outside the Vydyuthi Bhavan on April 11, protesting against the policies of the management. The association ended the first phase of its struggle on Tuesday after laying siege to the building. The pro-CPI(M) organisation announced plans to ramp up the agitation from May 16 if the disputes are not settled favourably.

Till May 2, the KSEBOA will hold explanatory meetings across the State. Between May 2 and May 14, two rallies will be held – from Kasaragod to Thrissur, and from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram. The KSEBOA plans to launch an indefinite fast outside the Vydyuthi Bhavan and work-to-rule stir in other KSEB offices from May 16.