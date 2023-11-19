HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decision on integrated bus terminal at Karikamury likely by year-end

The governing body of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society to take a call on terms and conditions of the MoU it will ink with the KSRTC and CSML, which has offered ₹12 crore for the first phase of the project

November 19, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Cochin Smart Mission Limited has agreed to provide ₹12 crore for the construction of a bus stand at Karikkamuri. The facility will be used by both KSRTC and private buses.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited has agreed to provide ₹12 crore for the construction of a bus stand at Karikkamuri. The facility will be used by both KSRTC and private buses. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A decision on taking forward the project to build an integrated bus terminal in four acres owned by the KSRTC at Karikkamuri here is expected to be taken by the year-end. The governing body of the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) is set to take a call on the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that it will ink with the KSRTC and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which has offered ₹12 crore for the first phase of the project.

This comes in the wake of rising outrage on social media and among passengers and KSRTC employees over the deplorable state of the existing KSRTC bus depot and its premises which are vulnerable to waterlogging. According to the plan, the land will be handed over to VMHS, while the KSRTC will get three acres on the 25-acre VMH premises. This will enable commuters to choose between KSRTC and private buses from both locales. Stakeholders are also making efforts to ready a 12-feet-wide pathway to link the proposed integrated bus terminal at Karikkamuri with the Ernakulam Junction railway station located less than a kilometre away.

Even as VMHS is expected to take a call on the MoU, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which has been tasked with conducting a traffic study, is expected to submit the report in a month. On its part, the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) will submit a report on the steps that ought to be taken to prevent waterlogging on the premises, informed sources said.

Once the MoU is inked, CSML, which gave in-principle approval to provide ₹12 crore, is expected to hand over half the sum to VMHS. This will be vital to kick-starting the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) by the Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC). The remaining fund for the project, if needed, is likely to be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) or from own funds of VMHS. The entire process is expected to be completed in another two months, considering the dire need to have a modern and clean bus depot in the heart of the city, the sources added.

The proposed integrated bus stand will get entry and exit that are 12 metres wide to enable smooth movement of buses and passengers.

Commercial complex

The KSRTC has, in the meantime, invited expression of interest (EoI) for the construction of a commercial complex in around 4.50 acres that housed the dilapidated KSRTC depot. A link has been planned from the first floor of the proposed complex to A.L. Jacob overbridge to ensure proper connectivity to Kathrikadavu and to the city. The project will be implemented in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Delay

The reliance on archaic procedures and the involvement of far too many agencies are delaying the progress of both the integrated bus terminal and the commercial complex project in the land presently owned by the KSRTC, sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.