Decision on complaints regarding final race results of NTBR after detailed examination

A decision on complaints received regarding the final race results of the recently held Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be taken after detailed examination, District Collector Alex Varghese has said.

Mr. Varghese is also the chairperson of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organisers of the event.

Meeting

A meeting of the Jury of Appeal held on Thursday considered the complaints filed by the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary and the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC).

In the final of the 70th edition of the NTBR held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28, Karichal Chundan (snakeboat), rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), defeated Veeyapuram Chundan of the VBC Kainakary in a nail-biting finish. According to the official results, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes.

After the race, the VBC Kainakary alleged that when the final race results were initially displayed on the screen, both Karichal and Veeyapuram were shown to have finished at the same time of 4:29.79 minutes. The club later filed a complaint.

Flaw of starter

The KTBC, which finished third (4:30.13 minutes) rowing Nadubhagom Chundan, filed a complaint with the NTBRS alleging that a flaw on the part of the starter denied them a fair and equal start in the final of the NTBR. KTBC officials said that a motor boat was lying on the race track, 100 m in front of the snakeboat, and the rowers had gestured to the starter not to begin the race, who did not heed the call.

Additional Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, District Government Pleader Venu, District Law Officer Anil Kumar, NTBRS executive members and others attended the meeting.