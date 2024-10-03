GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decision on complaints regarding final race results of NTBR after detailed examination

Village Boat Club Kainakary says that when the results were initially displayed on the screen, both Karichal (the eventual winners) and Veeyapuram were shown to have finished at the same time

Published - October 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A decision on complaints received regarding the final race results of the recently held Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be taken after detailed examination, District Collector Alex Varghese has said.

Mr. Varghese is also the chairperson of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organisers of the event.

Meeting

A meeting of the Jury of Appeal held on Thursday considered the complaints filed by the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary and the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC).

In the final of the 70th edition of the NTBR held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28, Karichal Chundan (snakeboat), rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), defeated Veeyapuram Chundan of the VBC Kainakary in a nail-biting finish. According to the official results, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes.

After the race, the VBC Kainakary alleged that when the final race results were initially displayed on the screen, both Karichal and Veeyapuram were shown to have finished at the same time of 4:29.79 minutes. The club later filed a complaint.

Flaw of starter

The KTBC, which finished third (4:30.13 minutes) rowing Nadubhagom Chundan, filed a complaint with the NTBRS alleging that a flaw on the part of the starter denied them a fair and equal start in the final of the NTBR. KTBC officials said that a motor boat was lying on the race track, 100 m in front of the snakeboat, and the rowers had gestured to the starter not to begin the race, who did not heed the call.

Additional Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, District Government Pleader Venu, District Law Officer Anil Kumar, NTBRS executive members and others attended the meeting.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.