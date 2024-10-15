ADVERTISEMENT

Decide on revised pension arrears in six weeks, SHRC tells Kerala govt.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the Kerala government to take a decision within six weeks on the demands for immediate payment of revised pension arrears and dearness allowance of those who are above 80 years old.

SHRC chairperson Alexander Thomas said the complainants can, if required, submit a memorandum to the government and the Finance department Principal Secretary has to take a decision on it. The order requires the government to inform the SHRC within two weeks of taking the decision.

The complainant said that as many as 7,700 service pensioners had passed away from July 2019 to April 2024, without getting the revised pension arrears.

