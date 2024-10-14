GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Decide on payment of pension arrears to those above 80 years, SHRC tells Kerala govt.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the State government to take steps to finalise a decision on releasing the arrears on revised pension and dearness relief to pensioners above the age of 80.

The commission passed an order in this regard while considering a petition filed by K.K. Sreekumar, vice president, Kerala State Pensioners’ Sangh. Commission chairman Alexander Thomas directed the petitioner to give a representation to the State government on the matter. The government is required to finalise a decision within six weeks of the petitioner filing his representation along with a copy of the commission’s order.

The government has also been directed to file an action-taken report before the commission within two weeks of taking its decision. People above 80 years are among the weaker sections and should be protected, the commission observed.

