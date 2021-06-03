Decide on home vaccination for the elderly, Kerala HC tells govt.

‘Authorities should ensure that the bedridden get timely help’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take a decision in 10 days on home vaccination for bedridden patients and senior citizens who cannot move out of their residences.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that the State government should make every effort to ensure that the bedridden as well as the senior citizens who could not move out of their homes were provided vaccination at their residences.

The court pointed out that the government had included bedridden patients in the priority category for COVID-19 vaccination. If the bedridden patients and senior citizens who could not move out due to illness or any kind of disability were not vaccinated at their homes, the very purpose of such vaccination would be defeated.

The court passed the directive after the plight of senior citizens who were living alone and who did not get any assistance from others was brought to the notice of the Bench by Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar. The Judge cited the case of a COVID-19-infected senior citizen who died recently in Palakkad as he did not get timely care and attention from the Health Department.

Collect details

The Bench also directed the State government to ensure that the Janamaithri Police or the Station House Officer take details of senior citizens in their jurisdiction to ensure that timely help was provided to them.

The court pointed out that under section 20 of the Maintenance and the Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, a duty was cast on the State government to provide medical support to senior citizens.

The court also directed the State government to include practising lawyers and advocate clerks in the priority category for COVID-19 vaccination.