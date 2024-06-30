Decentralised processing of land conversion applications from July 1

The taluk-wise decentralised system for speedy processing of land conversion applications will be launched from July 1 onwards.

The new system has been facilitated by the passing of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Amendment Act, which gives power to more number of officials to take decisions related to land conversion applications.

The State-level inauguration will be carried out by Revenue Minister K. Rajan at a function to be held at the District Collectorate here. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the function in which Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Shashi Tharoor, MP, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and Mayor Arya Rajendran will be present.

As per the amendment, in order to speed up disposal of land conversion applications, the powers that were reserved for Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to take a decision on such applications have now been extended to Deputy Collectors too. The land conversion processes currently being carried out at the 27 revenue divisional offices across the State will be decentralised and handed over to 71 Deputy Collectors on a taluk basis.

Necessary software arrangements and staff appointments have been completed to speed up the land conversion process. Earlier this year, as the bill passed by the Assembly was pending with the Governor, the State government had organised special adalats at all revenue divisions. Over a lakh applications for conversion of paddy or wetland to dry land were taken up at the special adalats. The Governor passed the amendment Act in April this year.

