GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decentralised processing of land conversion applications from July 1

Land conversion processes currently being carried out at 27 revenue divisional offices across the State will be decentralised and handed over to 71 Deputy Collectors on a taluk basis

Published - June 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The taluk-wise decentralised system for speedy processing of land conversion applications will be launched from July 1 onwards.

The new system has been facilitated by the passing of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Amendment Act, which gives power to more number of officials to take decisions related to land conversion applications.

The State-level inauguration will be carried out by Revenue Minister K. Rajan at a function to be held at the District Collectorate here. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the function in which Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Shashi Tharoor, MP, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and Mayor Arya Rajendran will be present.

As per the amendment, in order to speed up disposal of land conversion applications, the powers that were reserved for Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to take a decision on such applications have now been extended to Deputy Collectors too. The land conversion processes currently being carried out at the 27 revenue divisional offices across the State will be decentralised and handed over to 71 Deputy Collectors on a taluk basis.

Necessary software arrangements and staff appointments have been completed to speed up the land conversion process. Earlier this year, as the bill passed by the Assembly was pending with the Governor, the State government had organised special adalats at all revenue divisions. Over a lakh applications for conversion of paddy or wetland to dry land were taken up at the special adalats. The Governor passed the amendment Act in April this year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.