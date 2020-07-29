Deceased’s family to get retirement benefits

Kannur

Non-payment even after death a serious human rights violation: panel

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday observed that non-payment of retirement benefits even after seven years of death is a serious human rights violation.

The Commission made the observation while considering a complaint that M. Chandran, who was a native of Cheruthazham and retired from the service in 2011 while working at Payyannur Taluk Hospital and died in 2012, was not given retirement benefits.

Judicial member of the Commission P. Mohandas ordered that the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), retirement benefits and pension commutation should be made available to Chandran’s family immediately.

The Commission had obtained a report from the Kannur District Police Chief in this regard. The benefits were withheld due to irregularities found in an audit while he was working at the Pariyaram Primary Health Centre.

According to the report, the government’s directive to adjust his suspension period and end disciplinary action has not been received from the Directorate of Health. But the report said the liability against Mr. Chandran had been completely waived.

Following the Commission’s intervention, the Director of Health initiated proceedings to regulate Chandran’s service.