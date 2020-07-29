Deceased’s family to get retirement benefits

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday observed that non-payment of retirement benefits even after seven years of death is a serious human rights violation.
The Commission made the observation while considering a complaint that M. Chandran, who was a native of Cheruthazham and retired from the service in 2011 while working at Payyannur Taluk Hospital and died in 2012, was not given retirement benefits.
Judicial member of the Commission P. Mohandas ordered that the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), retirement benefits and pension commutation should be made available to Chandran’s family immediately.
The Commission had obtained a report from the Kannur District Police Chief in this regard. The benefits were withheld due to irregularities found in an audit while he was working at the Pariyaram Primary Health Centre.
According to the report, the government’s directive to adjust his suspension period and end disciplinary action has not been received from the Directorate of Health. But the report said the liability against Mr. Chandran had been completely waived.
Following the Commission’s intervention, the Director of Health initiated proceedings to regulate Chandran’s service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath