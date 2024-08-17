Decade-old volunteer project benefits numerous students from underprivileged sections

An initiative launched a decade ago by a group of engineering students and their teacher to “adopt” a government school has blossomed into a sweeping volunteer movement, making a profound impact on underprivileged and tribal high school students across Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative, which began as a modest effort, has reached over 51,000 students Statewide, demonstrating the transformative power of community involvement in education. More than 8,000 volunteers, comprising college students and corporate professionals, have contributed to the efforts, extending their support across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

The endeavour focusses on tutoring and mentoring students from Classes VI to IX in subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, and Computer Science. Partnering with district administrations and various government departments, the initiative has successfully integrated extensive support systems for these students, especially those in far-flung high range and coastal areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fathima A. left a high-paying corporate job to rejoin the effort she began as a student in Class X. She explains, “The relationship between volunteers and students often evolves beyond the conventional relationship between teachers and students. We develop a camaraderie, which helps students feel comfortable sharing their academic struggles. This openness allows us to address their issues more effectively.”

Furthermore, the initiative exposes students to a wider range of career opportunities by connecting them with volunteers from diverse professional backgrounds. This exposure has been instrumental in broadening students’ career aspirations, with some even aspiring to pursue advanced studies.

Adithya A.S., a third-year BA English Literature student of All Saints College, says many college students have volunteered for the Scheduled Tribes Development Department’s Samuhya Padanamuri scheme, which essentially facilitates community study centres in tribal hamlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This initiative has significantly improved the confidence and academic performance of students from rural areas,” she points out.

One notable success story involves a tribal student who, after initially failing his Plus Two examinations and contemplating joining his father in daily-wage work, went on to clear the SAY (save-a-year) exam and impressively deliver a presentation on holograms in English before an audience that included the District Subcollector.

Individualised attention

Lilly G., headmistress of SN Higher Secondary School in Uzhamalakkal, which has several students from marginalised communities on its rolls, underscores the initiative’s positive impact. “The ongoing interaction between school and college students enriches the education system and allows for more individualised attention. The consistent attendance at coaching sessions every Saturday reflects the programme’s success,” she said.

The collaborative efforts, driven by non-governmental organisation Insight for Innovation with assistance from various tech majors, have found greater traction since the COVID-19 pandemic that had impacted several students. “The pandemic created gaps in learning that left many students struggling with fundamental concepts. Personalised coaching has proven to be a key tool in helping them overcome these challenges,” says Hema Gopalakrishnan, its founder and chief executive officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.