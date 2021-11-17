Dec.7 bypolls: review meeting held

District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the December 7 byelections in four local body wards in the district.

Byelections are scheduled to the Vettucaud ward of Thiruvananthapuram, Pothencode ward of the Pothencode block panchayat, Edakkode ward of the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat, and Ponnamchundu ward of Vithura grama panchayat. Vettucaud and Edakkode are general wards while Pothencode and Ponnamchundu are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The State Election Commission had issued the notification for the byelections on November 12.

November 19 is the last date for filing nomination papers. The papers will be scrutinised on November 20. November 22 is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

On December 7, polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The votes will be counted on December 8. The bypolls will be conducted by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Returning officers, assistant returning officers, election registration officers, the district information officer and other election officers attended the review meeting.