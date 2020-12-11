Dec.31 last date for submitting pleas on draft voters’ list

The draft electoral rolls for Assembly polls contain approximately 2.63 crore voters in the State

The last date for submitting objections and complaints regarding the draft voters’ list for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State has been extended to December 31, District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the District Election Officer, has said.

The draft electoral rolls contain approximately 2.63 crore voters across the State. The Election Commission of India anticipates an increase in these numbers to 2.69 crore. Any Indian citizen who has completed 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2021, is eligible to be included in the rolls.

Existing voters also have time till December 31 to make the necessary changes in the information given in the rolls.

Campaign planned

The Election Commission is planning a campaign till December 31 to make sure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls. The District Collector said that the cooperation of various government departments will be sought to make the campaign a success. Posters, short videos, introduction of links on government websites, and publicity activities would be taken up as part of the campaign, Ms. Khosa said.

She urged the public to make use of the opportunity to include their names in the rolls. Existing voters should go through it to make sure that their names were included, she said.