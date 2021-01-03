Kerala

Debts incurred over online game drives man to suicide

A youth allegedly committed suicide in Kuttichal of Kerala after his addiction to an online game left him with huge debts. The deceased was identified as Vineeth, 28, who was a contract worker in the ISRO, according to the police. He was found hanging on December 31. According to the Vineeth’s father Velayudhan Pillai, his son was addicted to an online rummy game. He had borrowed over ₹20 lakh from his friends to play it.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA @ 0471-2552056)

