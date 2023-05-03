Debt-ridden farmer dies in Wayanad

May 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

A farmer from Puthanpurakkal at Chennalode in Wayanad died on Wednesday after reportedly consuming poison.

The deceased was identified as Devassia alias Sajan, 49. He was undergoing treatment at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

Close to 600 plantains on his farm were destroyed in the summer rain and wind a few days ago.

According to his relatives, he had borrowed nearly ₹17 lakh from various sources. However, he could not repay the debts in time, they said.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.