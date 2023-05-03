HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Debt-ridden farmer dies in Wayanad

Close to 600 plantains on his farm were destroyed in summer rain a few days ago

May 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer from Puthanpurakkal at Chennalode in Wayanad died on Wednesday after reportedly consuming poison.

The deceased was identified as Devassia alias Sajan, 49. He was undergoing treatment at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

Close to 600 plantains on his farm were destroyed in the summer rain and wind a few days ago.

According to his relatives, he had borrowed nearly ₹17 lakh from various sources. However, he could not repay the debts in time, they said.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.