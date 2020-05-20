Kerala

Debris clearing work begins at Pampa

Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal inaugurating work to clear debris from the river Pampa, at Pampa on Wednesday.

Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal inaugurating work to clear debris from the river Pampa, at Pampa on Wednesday.  

75,000 cubic metre of sand, plastic bags, clothes to be removed

The government has roped in Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Limited (KCCPL), Kannur, to clear the huge quantity of debris, including construction-grade sand, accumulated in the Pampa during the deluge of 2018. The decision has been taken by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to avert chances of further floods in the Pampa and surrounding areas downstream of Sabarimala.

A committee chaired by Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal has been constituted to monitor the progress of work on a day-to-day basis. Dr. Goyal formally inaugurated the debris removal work at Pampa on Wednesday.

Dr. Goyal told The Hindu that the Revenue Department had assessed the quantum of sand deposited at 75,000 cubic metres. Huge quantities of plastic bags, used for temporarily strengthening the riverbanks in the wake of the floods, and cloths thrown into the river by pilgrims have been posing environment problems.

To avoid flood

The DDMA decision came against the backdrop of the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall in the State during the ensuing monsoon.

Dr. Goyal said the deadline fixed for removing the debris was June 30. The company had been directed to shift the debris to Erumely or other suitable places nearby so that it could be transported to the factory later.

The Subcollector said clearing of the debris would help in controlling floods in the Pampa.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 9:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/debris-clearing-work-begins-at-pampa/article31634925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY