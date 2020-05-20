Debris clearing work begins at Pampa

The government has roped in Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Limited (KCCPL), Kannur, to clear the huge quantity of debris, including construction-grade sand, accumulated in the Pampa during the deluge of 2018. The decision has been taken by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to avert chances of further floods in the Pampa and surrounding areas downstream of Sabarimala.

A committee chaired by Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal has been constituted to monitor the progress of work on a day-to-day basis. Dr. Goyal formally inaugurated the debris removal work at Pampa on Wednesday.

Dr. Goyal told The Hindu that the Revenue Department had assessed the quantum of sand deposited at 75,000 cubic metres. Huge quantities of plastic bags, used for temporarily strengthening the riverbanks in the wake of the floods, and cloths thrown into the river by pilgrims have been posing environment problems.

To avoid flood

The DDMA decision came against the backdrop of the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall in the State during the ensuing monsoon.

Dr. Goyal said the deadline fixed for removing the debris was June 30. The company had been directed to shift the debris to Erumely or other suitable places nearby so that it could be transported to the factory later.

The Subcollector said clearing of the debris would help in controlling floods in the Pampa.