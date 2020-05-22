Debris-choked rivers posing a ‘hazard’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 May 2020 23:41 IST

₹11.83 crore for clearing debris

Debris accumulated in rivers and streams during the 2018 and 2019 floods and which has not yet been cleared poses a ‘threatening disaster situation’ in several districts when the State is expected to receive excess rainfall during the coming southwest monsoon.

The Disaster Management Department has now sanctioned ₹11.83 crore for clearing the debris and silt on a war footing from rivers, streams, and canals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the 2020 edition of the southwest monsoon is expected to set in over Kerala around June 5.

Lockdown delay

Debris removal has been delayed on account of the lockdown, an official said., adding, “the work could not be undertaken owing to restrictions on labour-intensive activities.”

Funds have now been sanctioned for removing the debris accumulated during the two floods in the districts of Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam, officials said. The District Collectors had requested funds for undertaking the work and restoring the carrying capacity of rivers and other watercourses.

“It is noted that in most districts, there remains uncleared debris from the 2018 and 2019 floods that could not be removed as the State entered into tackling COVID-19 since early January 2020. Hence there exists a threatening disaster situation owing to the reduced carrying capacity of the rivers and rivulets if excess rain occurs in the 2020 monsoon season,” the Disaster Management Department noted in a May 19 order.