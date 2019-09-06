‘Debit fine from account of traffic violater’

The government is thinking of introducing a system by which the fine charged on a traffic violator is immediately debited from his bank account. Such a system is in place in many western countries and this could be introduced in Kerala too. However, this requires a technological upgrade of the Motor Vehicles Department’s systems, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said here on Friday.

The Minister was speaking after opening a Safety Driving Education Centre set up with the support of Honda Two Wheelers India private Limited at Chevayur for training new licence holders and traffic rule violators.

The government was thinking of using the available smart classrooms in schools to hold road awareness programmes for the youth.

Initially, this will be tried in Kozhikode district. “The Collector will check the feasibility of the project,” he added.

Compounding fee

Referring to the recent hike in compounding fee, Mr. Saseendran said it would no way affect those who uphold the road safety and driving rules. It was not meant to trouble people but to ensure their own safety.

About the MVD’s plan to open more safety driving education centres in the State, Mr. Saseendran said three such units would soon come up in Kannur, Malappuram and Alappuzha with the support of Honda Two Wheelers India private Limited. Since 80% of the accident victims were motorbike riders, the government would give more focus on addressing them through proper awareness and enforcement activities.