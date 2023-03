March 11, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode unit of esSense Global, a forum of free thinkers, on Saturday organised a debate on ‘Are humans moral beings?’ here. The participants were free thinker-author C. Ravichandran and T. Muhammed Velam, senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami. It was part of efforts for cordial intellectual interactions between rationalists and followers of Islam. According to the organisers, over a thousand people attended the event, the entry to which was free.