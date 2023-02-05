Debarking begins to eradicate invasive senna species

February 05, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

Forest department has initiated the steps to eradicate senna trees, a highly invasive species after several trees were identified in the Araynkavu range.

Known as ‘rakshasa konna’ in local parlance, the species easily colonises the landscape by destroying the native vegetation. According to officials, the species has an extremely fast growth rate and it can survive in all conditions. While the drastic loss of native flora can lead to multiple challenges affecting biodiversity, it is also said to be the main cause of wildlife intrusion in human settlements.

“It is a major threat to the indigenous plant diversity, as it affects the productivity of the area. It will be hard for any other vegetation to grow on the forest floor under senna, and the native flora will be wiped out from the part of the forest eventually. Since the species is not edible, the lack of forage forces animals to avoid the part that in turn accelerates human-animal conflict,” said an official.

After spotting some trees near Kadamanpara, the officials informed Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, and a team visited the area. The department has identified senna siamea and senna spectabilis trees in Thenmala division that were planted some years ago in the forest. Apart from large trees, small ones, and saplings were also found and the department has decided to eradicate all invasive senna trees to protect native biodiversity.

Senna eradication is a task that can take months. While seedlings will be manually uprooted and removed, big trees will be debarked. The bark will be removed up to one-meter height preventing water and nutrients from reaching the upper parts. “Cutting the tree is not a solution, as they will re-sprout easily. We have started debarking on the large trees and steps will be taken to ensure that the trees are dead. Steps will be taken to remove the saplings and small plants also. The process will be completed soon and the area will be monitored for a long period to prevent sprouting,” he added.