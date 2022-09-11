Death toll in snakeboat capsize rises to 3

Navy divers retrieve body from Achencoil river

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
September 11, 2022 19:24 IST

The death toll in Saturday’s snakeboat capsize in Alappuzha rose to three with Navy divers recovering the body of a missing person from the Achencoil river on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh, 45, of Chennithala.

Chennithala Palliyodam capsized in the river at Valiyaperumbuzha Kadavu, near Mannar, in Alappuzha on Saturday. According to eyewitness accounts, the Palliyodam was conducting a procession on the river before its scheduled departure to Aranmula to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race when it overturned around 8.30 a.m.

Following the incident, the bodies of Adithyan, 17, of Chennithala and Vineesh, 37, of Cherukolpuzha were retrieved by scuba divers of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services from the river on Saturday. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

