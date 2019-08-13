Kerala rains: death toll rises to 85; 8 still missing in Wayanad landslip

Diminished rainfall on Monday allowed government agencies to step up rescue and relief operations in the flood and landslip-ravaged districts in the State. With more deaths confirmed on Monday, the death toll has climbed to 85.

Six more bodies were recovered from the landslip-hit Kavalappara in Malappuram. Two fishermen lost their lives in the near-shore waters at Muthalappozhi in Thiruvananthapuram.

An intensified search on Monday at Puthumala, Meppadi, however, failed to trace the eight people still missing in the landslip site in Wayanad.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the possibility of isolated heavy rain, a holiday has been declared on Tuesday for educational institutions , including professional colleges, in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Kasaragod.

Kerala, MG, and Calicut universities postponed examinations scheduled for Tuesday while the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) put off theory exams scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. IMD has issued orange alerts for Tuesday in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who held a videoconference with District Collectors to review the situation, will visit the landslip-hit Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Tuesday. At a review meeting here, Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to remain vigilant despite rainfall abating in most districts.

More than 50 people are still missing in the State, around 40 of them in Kavalappara alone. So far, 29 people have died in monsoon-related incidents in Malappuram, the government said in an update. Kozhikode (17), Wayanad (12), Kannur (9), Idukki and Ernakulam (5 each), and Kasaragod, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram (two each) also have reported casualties in the rain fury in the past few days.

With floodwaters receding, people have begun leaving the relief camps for their homes. By Monday evening, the number of camps decreased from 1,639 on Sunday to 1,326. The number of camp inmates has come down from 2.61 lakh (75,636 families) on Sunday to 2.5 lakh (61,863 families). As many as 838 houses have been destroyed in the calamity, while 8,718 houses have been reported as damaged.