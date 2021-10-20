Death toll in rain-related incidents rises to 42

Bodies of 19 killed in landslips recovered, six people still missing

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that 42 people have died in the State in natural calamities triggered by heavy rainfall between October 12 and October 20.

The bodies of 19 people who died in landslips in the districts of Kottayam (12 people in Plapally and Kavali in Koottickal panchayat) and Idukki (seven from Kokkayar and Peruvanthanam) were recovered.

Six people were still missing, the Chief Minister told a press briefing here on Wednesday.

As many as 3,851 families were currently accommodated in 304 relief camps across the State. Several families were shifted to the homes of relatives. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had informed the Assembly that 217 houses were destroyed and 1,393 damaged in rain-related calamities.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to remain vigilant, especially in the high ranges and other vulnerable locations, given the heavy rainfall alert for Thursday issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the cyclonic circulation formed near the south Tamil Nadu coast was expected to bring widespread rainfall to Kerala till October 24, he said.

With the northeast monsoon likely to commence next week, the State would continue to remain alert, he said.

Government departments have been directed to disburse the financial assistance to the kin of the deceased at the earliest. People who had lost houses and farmers who had reported crop loss would be suitably compensated, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had contacted him and promised all support to Kerala in handling the situation, Mr. Vijayan said.