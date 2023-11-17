HamberMenu
Death toll in Kalamassery blasts rises to six

November 17, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll in the multiple blasts at a Jehovah’s Witness religious gathering at Kalamassery here on October 29 rose to six on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Pradeepan, 24. He was undergoing treatment for over 60% burns and was on ventilator support. His death was confirmed around 10.40 p.m.

His mother Saly, 45, and younger sister Libna, 12, had already succumbed to their injuries sustained in the blasts taking the total number of victims in the family to three. His younger brother Rahul, 21, who also suffered burns had recovered and was discharged from hospital.

Leona Paulose, 55, of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari, 52 of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy, 61, of Kalamassery were the other victims.

