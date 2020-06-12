Death toll 19, new cases 78 in State

Thiruvananthapuram

12 June 2020 22:35 IST

Local transmission shows a steady increase with 10 more cases on Friday

Kerala reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,303 (one absconding).

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Kannur, taking the total toll of the disease in the State to 19. Of the new cases, all except 10 cases were imported cases of infection, with 36 cases detected in persons who had come from abroad and 32 people who had returned from other States.

COVID-19 cases caused by local transmission seems to be a steady constant in the State now.

51 cases this week

With 10 more cases of local transmission reported on Friday, the total number of such cases reported this week (June 7 to 12) stands at 51, a good number of them being health workers.

A 71-year-old man, who had returned from Mumbai by train on Tuesday and died in Kannur on Thursday was confirmed to have COVID-19. An official release said he had heart ailments as well as serious respiratory illness.

The number of people under COVID-19 surveillance and quarantine went up to 2,27,402. Except for 1,985 persons who have been isolated in various hospitals in districts following mild symptoms, the rest are all on home or institutional quarantine.

The number of hospital admissions on Friday was 242. While the number of samples being tested by the State went up to 5,001 on Friday, the number of results which are pending has also gone up. Of the cumulative 1,06,850 samples tested by the State — this includes samples tested by private labs also — the results of 3,392 samples are yet to be declared. This is apart from the sentinel surveillance samples tested, which number 26,143.

Nine new regions in Thrissur, Kannur, Malappuram and Kottayam entered the hotspot list, while 14 regions were dropped from the list. The number of hotspots now is 128.