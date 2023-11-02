ADVERTISEMENT

Death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received over phone at State police HQ

November 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On being asked if a minor boy made the call as stated in news reports, the police said they were investigating all angles

PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A death threat against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the State police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said on November 2, 2023.

The threat was made over a phone call to the control room of the police headquarters on November 1 evening, the police said.

On being asked whether a minor boy made that call as stated in news reports, police said they were investigating all angles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Museum police station under Sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, the police said.

Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and Section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US