Death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received over phone at State police HQ

On being asked if a minor boy made the call as stated in news reports, the police said they were investigating all angles

November 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A death threat against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the State police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said on November 2, 2023.

The threat was made over a phone call to the control room of the police headquarters on November 1 evening, the police said.

On being asked whether a minor boy made that call as stated in news reports, police said they were investigating all angles.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Museum police station under Sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, the police said.

Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and Section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

