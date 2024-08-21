Death sentence for first accused in 2016 murder

An Additional Sessions Court here on Wednesday sentenced to death Unni, alias Kattunni, the first accused in the murder of Vinod, a 25-year-old hailing from Karipoor village, on the premises of a private hospital at Nedumangad in 2016.

Unni, 37, hailing from Chirakkara, Kollam, was ordered to pay a fine of ₹4.60 lakh. Kannan, alias Mancha Kannan, Rejith Babu of Tholikkode, and Sarath Kumar of Valiyamala - the third, fifth and sixth accused in the murder - were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. They were ordered to pay ₹3 lakh as fine each.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge-VII Prasun Mohan. A sum of ₹4 lakh from the fine amount will be paid to Vinod’s mother, Sreekumari, and his brothers, Biju and Vineeth. An amount of ₹20,000 should be paid to Shanavas and Anas, the witnesses in the case, the order said.

Public prosecutor Veni K. and advocates Shehnaz J., Abhijith A. U. and Vishnu appeared for the prosecution.

The incident took place on the night of January 31, 2016. Unni, the first accused, fatally stabbed Vinod, while the other accused restrained and assaulted his friends in the courtyard of the hospital. Vinod died at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

The court noted that the crime, committed on the premises of a hospital, shocks the conscience of society and ought to be dealt with in a stricter manner. The court also considered reports filed by prison authorities regarding the violent behaviour of the first accused, who was convicted in another case, inside the prison.

“On considering the nature of offences committed by the first accused read with the history of his prior conviction in another murder case, all the reports unequivocally assert that there is no probability to believe that the accused would refrain from committing any criminal acts of violence in future,” the order noted.

