Death of women and child: protest against private medical college hospital in Kozhikode

A protest march was taken out to Malabar Medical College Hospital at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode district on Monday seeking action against those responsible for the recent death of a mother and her child there.

The deaths happened between September 12 and September 13. The relatives of Aswathi, 35, a native of Unnikulam, and wife of Arpatta Vivek, claimed that she was admitted to the hospital for delivery on September 7. As she had no labour pain, medical procedures were initiated for induced delivery on September 10 and September 11. Though Aswathi experienced labour pain on September 11, the delivery did not take place. Despite Aswathi and her relatives seeking a C-section delivery, the hospital authorities vouched for a normal delivery.

The relatives claimed that they saw Aswathi being taken to the operation theatre on September 12. Later, the hospital staff informed them that there was a uterus rupture, and the foetus could not be saved. Subsequently, with the relatives’ permission, her uterus was removed after the hospital staff flagged a threat to Aswathi’s life. Her condition, however, got worsened, and she was put on ventilator support. Though Aswathi was shifted to another hospital for better treatment, she passed away on September 13. The relatives filed a police complaint alleging medical negligence thereafter.

A large number of people participated in the protest march in the morning, which was stopped by the police near the hospital’s entrance. The protesters also blocked vehicles going to the hospital. Functionaries of Unnikulam grama panchayat, members of the Kozhikode district panchayat, and leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and the BJP were present.

The hospital authorities declined to speak on Monday. However, they had told a section of the media earlier that Aswathi was admitted with high blood pressure, and that the foetus was 37 weeks old. Though the blood pressure was brought under control later, efforts for a normal delivery failed. Aswathi was shifted to the operation theatre for C-section surgery when it was noticed that the heartbeat of the foetus was lower. The baby was found to be stillborn and the uterus was ruptured. The uterus was removed because there was excessive bleeding. She was shifted to another hospital for better treatment.