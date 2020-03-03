Death of woman: oracle arrested

A temple oracle was arrested at Manalur on Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman recently.
The police arrested Sreekanth, 25, of Palazhy, oracle of the family temple of the deceased woman.
Shyambavi, 30, wife of Joby of Palazhy, committed suicide last Wednesday after the oracle insinuated her in front of around 200 people, including her relatives and neighbours.
The woman, who was hurt by the insinuations, committed suicide at her house the next day. The police arrested the oracle on a complaint lodged by her brother and husband. There were allegations that the oracle made the declaration following pressure from one of his friends.
Shyambavi had two children.
