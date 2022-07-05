Death of woman, newborn: SHRC files case

Rights activists take out march to hospital

Rights activist Raymant Antony addressing a protest march taken out by the District People’s Council in front of Thangam Hospital in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the death of a woman and her newborn at Thangam Hospital here.

The case was registered following complaints by rights activists, including Raymant Antony. Mr. Antony and other activists took out a protest march to the hospital here on Tuesday under the banner of the District People’s Council.

Homicide charge

The protesters demanded that the doctors responsible for the death of the woman and the newborn be slapped criminal charges of homicide.

Addressing the march, Mr. Antony said that the hospital should not be allowed to function in the wake of the allegations of serious negligence against it.

National Alliance of People’s Movement convener Vilayodi Venugopal inaugurated the march. National Human Rights Forum president M.K. Girish Kumar presided over the meeting.

Human Rights Foundation district president P.H. Kabeer, activist M.M. Kabeer, Haritha Bhoomi district president Pirayiri Syed Mohammed, P. Gopalan, A. Shareena, Khader Kannani, C.S. Das, V. Padma Mohan, P. Kunjan and A. Rajesh Alathur spoke.