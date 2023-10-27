ADVERTISEMENT

Death of Walayar case accused: one arrested

October 27, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the death of M. Madhu, the fourth accused in the controversial case related to the mysterious death of two minor sisters in Walayar in 2017.

The arrested is Niyas, 32, of Kunnathunadu. Madhu aka Kutti Madhu was found hanging in an abandoned factory within the Binanipuram police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, Niyas had accused Madhu of stealing copper wires from the company they worked with. Madhu was allegedly threatened and prevented from leaving the company unless he compensated for the stolen items, the police said. Madhu was found dead shortly after this.

The minor sisters, aged 13 and 8, were found hanging in their house in Walayar in January and March 2017.

