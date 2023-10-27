HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of Walayar case accused: one arrested

October 27, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the death of M. Madhu, the fourth accused in the controversial case related to the mysterious death of two minor sisters in Walayar in 2017.

The arrested is Niyas, 32, of Kunnathunadu. Madhu aka Kutti Madhu was found hanging in an abandoned factory within the Binanipuram police station limits on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Death of one more accused in Walayar case brings focus back on re-investigation

According to the police, Niyas had accused Madhu of stealing copper wires from the company they worked with. Madhu was allegedly threatened and prevented from leaving the company unless he compensated for the stolen items, the police said. Madhu was found dead shortly after this.

The minor sisters, aged 13 and 8, were found hanging in their house in Walayar in January and March 2017.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.