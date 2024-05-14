GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Death of two fishermen: police register case against ship crew

Published - May 14, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Munakkakadavu coastal police on Tuesday registered a case against the crew of the cargo ship that was involved in a collision with a fishing boat, resulting in the death of two fishermen in the Arabian Sea on Monday. 

A case has been registered against the captain as well for killing the fishermen by navigating the ship carelessly. The ship, which was taken into custody by the coastal police and transferred to Kochi, was handed over to the Central Coast Guard. The Directorate General of Shipping will intensify investigation into the incident. 

M.V. Sagar Yuvaraj, a ship under the Lakshadweep administration of the Shipping Corporation of India rammed into Islah, a fishing boat owned by M. Nainan of Azhikkal, off the Ponnani coast on Sunday night. 

Two fishermen Abdul Salam, 45, and Abdul Gafur, 47, were killed in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The cargo ship was enroute to Lakshadweep from Kochi. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.