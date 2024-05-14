Death of two fishermen: police register case against ship crew

The Munakkakadavu coastal police on Tuesday registered a case against the crew of the cargo ship that was involved in a collision with a fishing boat, resulting in the death of two fishermen in the Arabian Sea on Monday.

A case has been registered against the captain as well for killing the fishermen by navigating the ship carelessly. The ship, which was taken into custody by the coastal police and transferred to Kochi, was handed over to the Central Coast Guard. The Directorate General of Shipping will intensify investigation into the incident.

M.V. Sagar Yuvaraj, a ship under the Lakshadweep administration of the Shipping Corporation of India rammed into Islah, a fishing boat owned by M. Nainan of Azhikkal, off the Ponnani coast on Sunday night.

Two fishermen Abdul Salam, 45, and Abdul Gafur, 47, were killed in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The cargo ship was enroute to Lakshadweep from Kochi.