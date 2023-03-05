ADVERTISEMENT

Death of tribesman: SIT still clueless about participants in alleged public trial

March 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Probe has been under way into the incident for over three weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the death of tribesman Viswanathan is yet to make any headway in tracking the suspects behind the alleged public trial in the name of a stolen mobile phone.

Police officers now part of the investigation team claimed that the contradictory statements made by a few bystanders have made it more difficult to arrive at a conclusion.

It was on February 11, 2023, that the body of the 46-year-old was found hanging from a tree near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The man who came to the hospital as a bystander for his wife’s delivery reportedly fled from the spot unable to withstand the harassment. The police had registered a case of unnatural death following allegations that the public trial abetted the unnatural death.

“The statement of all bystanders who were present near the medical college on the day of the alleged public trial has been recorded. There is no clue yet about anyone who directly witnessed or took part in such a public trial,” said a senior police officer with the investigation team. He also said all those who were caught on the surveillance cameras were also quizzed at various times.

According to the police, some of those who were caught on camera while talking to Viswanathan were actually not involved in any sort of quarrel with him. In the investigation, it was found that the man was reportedly explaining his complaint to them for help. The security guards at the medical college also could not identify anyone suspected of taking part in the alleged public trial.   

As the incident drew national attention, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had ordered a comprehensive probe apart from seeking reports from the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Kozhikode). The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes also intervened with separate orders to ensure a fair probe into the incident. 

