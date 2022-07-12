Death of tribal youth not accidental, say police

Tribal youth Mahendran, 24, was not killed in accidental firing but shot dead by those with him on a hunting run in the forest area of Pothamedu on June 27, say the Rajakkad police.

Those arrested in connection with his death are Samji, Jomy, and Muthayya. Mahendran was shot with a country-made gun and there were eight wounds in his body.

The arrested had confessed to the police that Mahendran was accidentally shot while they were hunting in the forest. The victim had joined them in hunting trips in the past also as he was familiar with the forest terrain.

The case came to light after the family of Mahendran filed a man-missing case. The body was found buried in a forest area half a kilometre from where he received bullet injuries. Before burying the body, his dress was removed and burnt and ashes thrown in a stream nearby.

Had the victim not been intentionally killed, he would have been either carried to a hospital or left there in a hurry. The removal of body from the spot of murder and destruction of evidence showed that he was not accidentally killed, say the police.

The body was recovered a few days back and the arrested were in remand. Initial inquiry revealed that Mahendran had a quarrel with others as they accused him of informing hunting trips in the forest to a friend.