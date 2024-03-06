ADVERTISEMENT

Death of student: panel to investigate stance of Dean, hostel warden

March 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) officiating Vice-Chancellor P.C. Saseendran on Wednesday constituted a three-member team to investigate the stance adopted by the suspended Dean and the assistant hostel warden of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS), Pookode, in connection with the death of a second-year student of the college.

Sidharthan J.S. was found dead hanging in the hostel bathroom on the university campus on February 18. Dr. Saseendran suspended M.K. Narayanan, Dean, and R. Kanthanathan, tutor and assistant hostel warden, from the services of the varsity on Tuesday after the explanation given by them was found unsatisfactory.

C. Latha, Director, Academics and Research, KVASU, Pookode, is the chairperson of the three-member investigation team.

T.S. Rajeev, Director, Entrepreneurship, and T.P. Komalavally, Law officer, KVASU, are the other team members.

K. Vijayan  and  C. Manikuttan, Joint Registrars, Public Administration and Academic and Research directorate, KVASU, respectively will assist the team.

The team was directed to submit its report in three months.

