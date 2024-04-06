ADVERTISEMENT

Death of student: CBI team reaches KVASU

April 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member CBI team, led by superintendent Sundervel, reached Wayanad on Saturday to investigate the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district. 

The student was found dead in a washroom at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Pookode on February 15. 

The Centre issued a notification for CBI investigation into the death of the student following a Kerala High Court order for an immediate intervention of the government.

While considering a petition of Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that every moment of delay in the investigation would be an advantage for criminals. 

The team discussed the case with District Police Chief T. Narayanan and Kalpetta DySP T.N. Sajeevan, who investigated the case. The team also opened a camp office at the government rest house at Vythiri.

Mr. Sajeevan handed over details of the case to the CBI team. The team will collect evidence from Mr. Jayaprakash in the coming days.   The team will also visit the KVASU headquarters the next day.

