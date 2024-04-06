GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Death of student: CBI team reaches KVASU

April 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member CBI team, led by superintendent Sundervel, reached Wayanad on Saturday to investigate the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district. 

The student was found dead in a washroom at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in Pookode on February 15. 

The Centre issued a notification for CBI investigation into the death of the student following a Kerala High Court order for an immediate intervention of the government.

While considering a petition of Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that every moment of delay in the investigation would be an advantage for criminals. 

The team discussed the case with District Police Chief T. Narayanan and Kalpetta DySP T.N. Sajeevan, who investigated the case. The team also opened a camp office at the government rest house at Vythiri.

Mr. Sajeevan handed over details of the case to the CBI team. The team will collect evidence from Mr. Jayaprakash in the coming days.   The team will also visit the KVASU headquarters the next day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.