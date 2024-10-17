Death of rabid dog triggers panic on Cusat campus

Fear gripped the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus after rabies was established as the cause of death of one of the four dogs that were found dead on the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dogs were found dead near the School of Engineering. A section of students had filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police suspecting that the dogs were poisoned. While the post-mortem report had confirmed that one dog had died of rabies, the cause of death of the other three remained unknown, said a student who alerted the authorities. A few students had shifted the animals to a private veterinary clinic in the city with the help of animal rescue personnel. However, the dogs died shortly, the student said.

Meanwhile, students of the School of Engineering went on a strike on Wednesday demanding steps to curb the entry of stray dogs into the campus. They complained that the varsity had failed to act despite repeated warnings. They also sought improvement of infrastructure at the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of dogs could be seen on the campus. With public roads running through the campus, efforts to regulate the entry of dogs have failed. Moreover, the practice of students offering food attracts community dogs to the campus, said a senior functionary of the varsity.

However, students complained that the university had not responded positively to requests for vaccinating and sterilising dogs.

Meanwhile, varsity Registrar A.U. Arun issued an alert to all students. “We have informed the authorities concerned, including the Kalamassery municipality, of the issue and sought their help to address it,” he said.

Municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said the civic body had vaccinated dogs on the campus a few months ago. The scope for organising one more drive was being explored, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.