Death of Parassala youth: woman friend taken into custody

The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police on Sunday claimed that Parassala native Sharon Raj, 23, who died due to multiple organ failure a few days ago, was poisoned by a female friend who had spiked an Ayurvedic medicine with pesticide.

Greeshma, 22, a second-year MA student of Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari, was taken into custody after she purportedly confessed to the murder during an interrogation that stretched several hours.

The breakthrough has come a day after District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa transferred the case from the Parassala police to a District Crime Branch team led by Dy.SP K.J. Johnson.

Sharon, a B.Sc. student who hailed from Muriyankara near Parassala, had died on October 25, eleven days after he had fallen ill after consuming a medicine and a mango juice that he had consumed in Greeshma’s house on October 14.

Certain contradictions in Greeshma’s statements during the interrogation turned crucial. She later admitted to have spiked the medicine with copper sulphate, a compound used by her uncle as a pesticide for agricultural purposes.

Notably, the findings of the autopsy suggested the presence of traces of copper sulphate in Sharon’s body. The results of the chemical examination of visceral samples are awaited.

According to the police, the accused had premeditated the crime after Sharon had refused to withdraw from their relationship despite her repeated demands. Greeshma was apparently set to marry another person in February next.

On the day of the crime, Greeshma allegedly threatened to consume the pesticide if Sharon refused to heed her demand. While the victim managed to pacify Greeshma, she purportedly spiked her medicine while he had gone to the toilet. She then offered him the chemical-laced medicine claiming she used to consume it regularly.

The investigation team is probing the possibility of Greeshma having received assistance in the alleged crime.