Death of nursing student: three classmates in police custody

Published - November 21, 2024 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Student succumbs to injuries she sustained in a fall from the hostel building of the nursing college. Family sees foul play, alleges involvement of college authorities, classmates in the death

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathanamthitta police probing the death of Ammu Sajeev, a 22-year-old nursing student, has taken three of her classmates into custody in connection with the case. The classmates were detained on Thursday on charges of abetment to suicide, with their arrests expected to be recorded following interrogation. Earlier in the day, the police recorded the statement of Ammu’s brother, Akhil Sajeev, who alleged foul play in her death. The student fell from the hostel building of the Government Nursing College here on November 15.

Speaking to reporters outside the Pathanamthitta police station, Mr. Sajeev dismissed the possibility of suicide, accusing the college authorities and some of Ammu’s classmates of involvement in her death.

Questions raised

Ammu, a resident of Ayrooppara in Thiruvananthapuram, was critically injured in the fall. Teachers and classmates initially rushed her to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. She was later transferred to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in an ICU ambulance but she succumbed to her injuries.

The police said they had recovered a note from Ammu’s room with the words ‘I Quit’. However, her family has questioned the decision to move her to a hospital farther away, suggesting that Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, would have been a more logical choice due to its proximity.

KSU stages protest

Meanwhile, activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Thursday staged a protest demanding action against the college authorities for their alleged role in the death. The march, which began at Aban Junction in Pathanamthitta, turned violent when protesters tried to breach police barricades to enter the college premises.

In the ensuing clash, several KSU activists sustained injuries. Following the confrontation, protesters staged a sit-in outside the college gates, condemning the police action. KSU State president Aloshious Xavier inaugurated the protest march, reiterating demand for accountability in the incident.

